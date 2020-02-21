Jr NTR has a separate fan base among Telugu audiences. His fans adore him for being an ideal husband and father. He is very media-friendly and never hesitates nor hates about answering any questions related to his personal life.

Often, Tarak gives the credit of his success to his wife Lakshmi Pranati and says she's the lucky charm of his life. He admits that marriage has changed his life and having kids has changed the entire world for him.

It is known that Jr NTR is an amazing cook and he proved it on Bigg Boss season 1, where he cooked for the contestants on the grand finale. In an interview with a YouTube channel, in which he appeared with his brother Kalyan Ram, the actor said his wife just loves every single dish that he cooks.

He further said, "Pranati always that we should have a side business. She wants me to cook and she says she will go and sell the food and come. Putting up a table outside the house and selling there is more than enough for all the food to be over is what she says. She sometimes says we can put on those food trucks at different places where I can go and cook. Maybe someday I hope it happens."

Adding to this, his brother Kalyan Ram said, "That is actually true. All of us should have a side business and I appreciate her idea (laughs). Tarak cooks really well. Every time he is stressed, he calls me and says, 'I am cooking today. Come home. Let us have lunch together.' If I say that I am bored with Biryani, he even cooks continental for me."

Many celebrities in Telugu film industry own pubs, convention centres and restaurants. So definitely, with the help of his colleagues, Jr NTR can also put up a restaurant where he can teach the cooks and have some special recipes curated by him.

The Young Tiger is currently busy shooting for Rajamouli's RRR and has stepped into the shoes of Komaram Bheem for this multi-starrer project which is said to be released in 10 languages. Also, he has teamed up with Trivikram Srinivas for the second time and the shoot will begin soon. The project is tentatively titled #NTR30.