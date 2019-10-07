KGF Chapter one was a blockbuster, and so expectations of Chapter two are huge already. KGF, shot in Kannada released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi too and has received immense response from all over. So the fans of the film are awaiting for more updates about the film. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this Yash starrer Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon also. The team is currently shooting in Hyderabad and the shooting is taking place at a brisk mode.

Earlier this year, there have been a lot of speculations that Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR are going to team up for a film in Telugu, and that it is going to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. But there has been no official confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, it is said that Jr NTR has invited Prashanth, Yash and Sanjay Dutt for dinner at his house according to a source. It is said that they will be meeting over dinner on Mahanavami, on the eve of Dasara. Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi along with a few of their friends are going to host this special dinner for three of them.

It is expected that a few celebrities like Rajamouli and Ram Charan, with whom Jr NTR is currently working, might also be present at this dinner party. So looks like Prashanth working with Jr NTR has been confirmed but an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

After learning this news, many of Jr NTR's fans are hoping to see him working with Prashanth and are expecting something as big as KGF to be created. Jr NTR would be taking a year more to complete RRR, which is slated for release on July 30, 2020. Also, KGF 2 will need time to completed and released. So as of now, both the actor and director are waiting for the right time to announce the project.