In the wake of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise, the whole South Indian Film Industry is still under shock. The untimely demise of the actor has broken the heart of millions of his fans and followers.

RRR actor Jr NTR is one of the closest friends of Puneeth Rajkumar from the Telugu Film Industry. Shocked and saddened by Puneeth's sudden demise, NTR has reportedly broken down.

"Heartbroken!

Can't believe you have gone so soon", Jr NTR's Twitter post reads, as he shares a beautiful picture of Puneeth Rajkumar.

Reports from the industry state that Jr NTR has started to Bangalore, and would reach the Kantirava Stadium by 2. pm, where he is to pay tributes to his friend, Puneeth. Apart from Jr NTR, several other actors are also likely to attend the funeral, the reports suggest.

NTR's friendship with Puneeth Rajkumar

It is to be noted that NTR had crooned a song for Puneeth Rajkumar, which indeed was a huge hit in Kannada. Puneeth Rajkumar always visited NTR's residence whenever he was in Hyderabad. It is also reported that the friends had a good time together, during their recent meet-up at NTR's place.

Puneeth and Balakrishna shared a special bond

Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the actors who have a really good rapport with Tollywood celebrities. He even calls Nandamuri Balakrishna - 'Anna', which means elder brother. He was also seen having closer relation with Balakrishna, as he appeared for his movie events, where the actors spoke about the relationship between Rajkumar (Puneeth's father, Late Senior Kannada actor) and Senior NTR (Balakrishna's father, late actor-turned-politician and former CM of Andhra Pradesh).

Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a massive cardiac arrest in his gym and was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning. Despite their trials to revive his condition, the doctors could not revive him and they had pronounced him dead by noon.