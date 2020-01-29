Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's upcoming movie RRR is getting bigger and better by day. The latest buzz about the SS Rajamouli's creation is that the multilingual mega-budget project is joined by a popular actress.

Well, it is none other than Shriya Saran. There are wide-spread rumours about the actress being roped in to play an important role in the movie. If the reports are to be believed, she will be paired opposite Ajay Devgn, the antagonist in RRR. Interestingly, they had worked together in Hindi film Drishyam.

If true, this is Shriya Saran's second film with SS Rajamouli. She had earlier worked in his blockbuster film Chatrapathi in which Prabhas was the lead. Nonetheless, a formal announcement on it is awaited.

The movie marks the debut of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in Telugu film industry. Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ray Stevenson and a few others are part of the cast.

RRR is based on a fictional story of two Indian freedom fighters named Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Their war against British government and the Nizam of Hyderabad form the crux of the story.

Jr NTR enacts the role of Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Alia Bhatt enacts the character of Sita.

The film was scheduled for release on 30 July, but the latest rumours indicate that the flick has been postponed to Diwali 2020.