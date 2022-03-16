Holi has always been considered as a festival of love, laughter, and play, while music is a way to express delightment of smearing each other with colors and to enjoy a plate full of delicious gujiya together.

We can safely say that music adds life to the Holi, from singing the most famous Holi folk song, "holi khelata raghubira awadh mein," of Amitabh Bacchan to "Jai Jai Shiv Shanker," of Hrithik Roshan, the Indian music industry has evolved to a great extent. Although, one thing one might notice, the generation gap between these songs, the Holi songs we - the young generation listen to does not align with the traditional folk songs.

In an era, where everyone loves electronic or pop music, JR Compliance has released, Rang Darungi - a Mix Fusion, the purpose of creating "The Compliant Sur - a creative initiative to promote compliance in our society" is to usher a carnivalesque mood among people of all ages groups.

And trust us, it is worth listening to as this song does connect all of us and does right by the phrase, "music is food to our soul." The music created by JR Compliance is a combination of ragas of classical music and modern music, that will soothe your ear and soul by defining the true meaning of Holi and how music unites all of us in a beautiful thread that has shaped contemporary pluralism. The best part is that it will be available on every music-listening platform, from Youtube to Spotify, Gaana app, and others.

Most of you, probably wondering, why a compliance service provider invested their time and efforts in creating a song?

Well, to answer this, we would like to quote Mr. Rishikesh Mishra (CEO and Founder), "music feeds our soul, it symbolizes remarkable diversity in our cultural, linguistic, and religious terms and our idea behind investing us in a completely different field is to strengthen the secular fabric. Holi is a festival that blossoms love and is celebrated by non-Hindus too, which in a way eliminates the feeling of discrimination based on color, religion, or region, similar to when Krishna applied color on Radha as per mythological stories."

The words of Mr. Rishikesh Mishra reflect his and his creative team's efforts to contrive a spirit of the festival, a festival that unites India and a festival that eliminates all the customs and cultural differences.

Moreover, this music is not simply about the perfect choice of words because we can bet, no one can question any of it, but the efforts their creative team invested in capturing the moments and delivering what they have imagined, took a lot of effort. As we have watched, behind the scene videos or bloopers, we would like to admire the efforts of the entire team, as they all stood under the sun for hours to achieve what they had dreamed of. While if we talk about Mr. Rishikesh Mishra, he didn't leave the team alone for a second, as any boss could have done, like everyone else, he was standing, working, contributing ideas, and running from here and there to get everything done.

We would just say, "that's what teamwork looks like and how it should be as making people work is something everyone can do, however, working with a team, as its members, is something a Captain America can do."

Probably that's why, this video has touched so many hearts and is a perfect song to drench each other in color of happiness, love, laughter, and to express your emotion.

Kudos to the JR Compliance team and artists, who worked day and night to come up with something that indeed will be a symbol of an exultant life.

A song you must listen to!!!