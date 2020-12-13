BJP national president JP Nadda has tested positive for Covid-19. Announcing the diagnosis on Twitter, Nadda said he is in home isolation as per coronavirus protocol and is in good health.

The BJP chief also appealed to people who came in contact with him recently to get tested for Covid-19.

Nadda said that after displaying preliminary symptoms, he had got himself tested and the report came out positive. "My condition is okay and on doctor's advice, am in home isolation and following all directions."

He requested all those who were in contact with him to get themselves tested and take precautions.

JP Nadda's convoy attacked

The BJP president was on a two-day visit to West Bengal earlier this week during which his convoy was attacked while he was on his way to the Diamond Harbour area.

Nadda's convoy was attacked with stones and bricks while on its way to Diamond Harbour and cars of several party leaders including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh which were part of the convoy were also damaged in the alleged attack.

To be updated