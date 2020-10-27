Sandesh Lamsal who was born in a village of Dang district, Nepalon, has come a long way from being taunted as a village boy. At the age of 26, he claims to be a social media influencer, international volunteer, social worker, medical student, diplomat and 2-Dan black belt of World Taekwondo. He completed his initial education from Dang, Nepal and in 2015 he went to St. Petersburg, Russia for his further studies after getting the scholarship (he claims) in MBBS from the Russian Government.

From his early childhood, Sandesh feels he was different from other kids. Inspired by his father, he started to learn computer programming at the age of 12 he created his first website. At the age of 13, he joined World Taekwondo and started training hard along with his studies. Sandesh believes that hard work always pays. He says, "The inspiration of working hard came from my mother. Although my mother isn't a graduate from any big universities, she always managed to achieve success on her tasks, due to her dedication and hard work".

He says he received 1 Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo in 2014 but he had to take a break from his sports career as he went to Russia and the environment there was very different, different cultures, traditions, and most importantly the Russian language. Sandesh says, "Getting a Black belt in Martial Arts was my dream which I eventually achieved, but my journey didn't stop here." After learning some basic Russian phrases, he joined the "Black Eagle Taekwondo Association" in St. Petersburg and continues his training there. After 4 years of hard training in Russia, he claims he managed to come back to Nepal and got his 2 Dan black belt, in 2018.

During this whole period, he says he wasn't busy only with training and studies. Just after he learned the Russian language, he started to involve in social work. Currently, he claims to be a United Nation's online volunteer, National volunteer of Russia, and Representative of Nepal in St. Petersburg and Leningrad region. After the 2015 earthquake, he says he personally collected funds from the people there and donated it in Nepal. Not only this, he was the organizer and Lecturer of the program " Nepal-fest: Nepalese Cultural Charity Festival - 2016" which was organized to raise funds for the reconstruction of the school after the earthquake.

Further, he served as a medical volunteer in the FIFA Confederation Cup 2017 and FIFA World Cup 2018, for which he claims he was awarded the medal and "Appreciation letter" from the Russian government and Organizing committee of FIFA World Cup.