Prajit Suresh Patel is a young entrepreneur who has made a name for himself in the real estate industry. However, he had to face many challenges to achieve his goals. He talks about the challenges and how he combatted them.

One of the biggest challenges he faced was establishing his credibility in a highly competitive industry. He said, "When I first started, people didn't take me seriously because of my age. They thought I was too young and inexperienced to handle big deals." To overcome this, he focused on gaining experience and knowledge in the industry. He networked with industry experts and learned from their experiences. He also worked with veterans in the real estate space, which helped him to establish himself in the industry.

Another challenge he faced was dealing with clients who were hesitant to work with a young real estate entrepreneur. He said, "I had to work hard to gain the trust of my clients. They were hesitant to work with me because they thought I was too young and inexperienced." To overcome this, he focused on building long-term relationships with his clients. He went the extra mile to understand their needs and requirements, and he made sure that he delivered what he promised. His dedication and hard work paid off, and his clients started to trust him, which helped him to establish his credibility in the industry.

He also faced challenges in terms of financing his projects. He said, "Financing is always a challenge in the real estate industry, especially when you are just starting out." To overcome this, he had to be creative in his approach to financing. He said, "I had to be very careful with my finances and had to find ways to make the most out of every rupee. I had to be very creative in finding ways to finance my projects, and I had to be very mindful in my spending."

He also talked about the challenge of competition in the industry. He said, "The real estate industry is highly competitive, and you have to be on top of your game to succeed." He focused on delivering the best service to his clients. He said, "I knew that the only way to stand out in a crowded industry was to deliver the best possible service to my clients. I made sure that I was always available to my clients, and I went the extra mile to ensure that their needs were met."

Today, he says he is proud that he overcame the challenges while establishing himself in the real estate industry.