Puneeth Namana' programme organised by Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce to pay tributes to the star who passed away recently witnessed presence of prominent members of the film industry and top leaders of the Karnataka government, including CM Basavaraj Bommai. The exclusive gathering organised at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Tuesday has left some journalists in a state of shock.

Many journalists from various publications and channels were invited to attend the event organised in Bengaluru. In fact, the entire event was telecast live on all prominent news channels, which was made possible by the attendance of scribes. However, some journalists have made shocking revelations about the behaviour of the Bengaluru City Police officers.

"Abused, body-shamed, threatened"

In a shocking revelation after the programme, Sunayana Suresh, Deputy Editor of Bangalore Times, tweeted that she "got abused, body shamed and threatened" by Bengaluru City Police and Bengaluru Traffic Police officers while covering Puneeth Namana programme in the city.

"If this is the kind of sensitisation that the city's law upholders have, then God alone save us. Sigh. No hope for us," she exclaimed.

Corroborating her statement, another journalist with the Indian Express, Sharadhaa, said "I second to this." She further added: "The Bengaluru City Police treated us disrespectfully, and expressed unwanted aggression at every moment inspite of having authorisation to cover the event. Thanks to some people, who helped us to get in."

Soon after the revelation of the incident gained traction, netizens reacted sharply and criticised the police officers responsible for such actions. Taking serious note of the issue, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, IPS, responded to Suresh's tweet asking for details of the officer.

"We regret that you had to go through this. Have you noted down the officer's name? If yes, please DM us the name or call me at 080-22942215 tomorrow at 11 AM," Bengaluru CP tweeted.