Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by armed miscreants in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on June 20, passed away on Wednesday, July 22.

The night Vikram Joshi was killed

Joshi was sprayed with bullets on Monday night in front of his children after he lodged a police complaint against the harassment of his niece. He was attacked while he as travelling with his daughters and suffered a bullet injury on his head after the miscreants opened fire at him near his residence.

A CCTV footage has surfaced which reveals a group of men surrounding the bike and pulling and beating up the rider, Joshi. Both the daughters of Joshi were seen running for their lives after the bike fell during the incident.

'Nine arrested including two main accused, Ravi and Chotu': Ghaziabad police

The Ghaziabad SSP said that nine people have been arrested in the case so far. The station in-charge, where Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint, has been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated.

Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad said, "Nine people have been arrested including two main accused, Ravi and Chotu. An illegal weapon was also seized from their possession."

'We'll not accept my uncle's body till main accused is caught'

Journalist Vikram's nephew said, "Some boys including Kamal-ud-Din's son used to eve-tease my sister. It was her b'day when the incident occurred. My uncle was coming home with her when Kamal-ud-Din's son attacked him and shot him. We'll not accept my uncle's body till main accused is caught."