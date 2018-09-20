Following Manchester United's comfortable 3-0 win against Swiss side, Young Boys, the Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho lavished praise on summer signing Diogo Dalot.

The 19-year-old was signed from Portuguese giants Porto after impressing in his eight senior appearances for the Porto senior team. Dalot was signed by Manchester United in the summer transfer window for £19 million but had to wait to make his debut as he had to have knee surgery.

The right-back made his Manchester United debut against Young Boys in the Champions League and his performance, which included step-overs, a few exquisite crosses and a solid defensive display, impressed his manager. "It was a very good, solid performance after knee surgery. Everyone can see the potential and everyone could see he's a 19-year-old player who has more than 10 years to play for Manchester United," he said.

Dalot will find it difficult to usurp the ever-dependable Antonio Valencia from the right-back slot, but the 19-year-old wants to fight for a place in the team: "That's good for the team, that's competition, that's what every player likes. My job is to make a difficult decision for the coach."

Mourinho expects more from Dalot and praised the United midfield for affording other players to flourish against Young Boys: "If he starts arriving in possible scoring positions, that can be a plus for the team. I am happy with that. The team had good stability in the midfield to allow him to go into these kinds of positions."

Manchester United put in a professional performance with captain Paul Pogba putting in a man of the match performance, which included two goals and the assist for the third scored by compatriot Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils host Valencia in the Champions League next in two weeks time followed by a huge clash against Juventus at Old Trafford on October 24.

Mourinho's men will face off against Watford at home in the Premier League on Saturday.