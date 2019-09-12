With an avalanche of travel destinations and experiences available across the globe, tourists are spoilt for choice today. The travel bucket lists often end-up unfulfilled due to lack of guidance or insights about new places. Travel influencer Jonathan Riff is an expert globe trotter that avid travelers follow dearly on the world's largest photo-sharing app Instagram. Jonathan keeps his Insta community satiated by sharing his travel experiences and knowledge about one of the most beautiful places on planet earth – Croatia.

Travel influencer Jonathan Riff aka @CaptSteezy, as he's popularly known as on Instagram, captures Croatia's local art, entertainment, nightlife, luxurious places and picturesque beaches through his lens. He's an inspiration for travel professionals, writers, and photographers, besides those smitten by the travel bug.

Apart from one of the most-followed travel influencers on the 'Gram, Jonathan Riff is also an accomplished travel author too. In his book titled, 'When the Tourists Leave,' Riff shares his real-life story that hovers around his passion for visiting new places and his love for Croatia. Jonathan, along with his wife Megan Riff moved to Sibenik Croatia from California, to chase their dream of dwelling in a country which is no less than heaven on earth.

The book details Jonathan Riff's journey from facing skepticism and dealing with a language barrier, to living the life he always wanted. As per Riff, "There is nothing better than sharing a new part of the world with someone, presenting a representation of its customs, culture, and history."

