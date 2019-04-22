Spider-Man: Far From Home filmmaker Jon Watts is spilling details about the sequel! And he has something interesting to say about Samuel L Jackson's character, Nick Fury, in the upcoming Spider-Man film. While he remained tight-lipped about Avengers: Endgame, he did divulge into details about what kind of role Nick Fury would play in the movie.

Speaking to USA Today, Watts quoted how an experience from his childhood brought about specific characteristics to Peter Parker's role. He said, "I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult. And then there's one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, 'Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?' But by the time that happened, you're never allowed to go back."

Further discussing the same, Watts said, "If Tony is like the supportive cool uncle, Fury's more like the mean new stepdad. Fury doesn't see himself in Peter Parker. Fury sees Peter Parker as an asset that he needs who is too preoccupied with a bunch of high school problems. Part of my pitch for the very first movie was bringing Nick Fury in and making him the mean substitute teacher."

For the uninitiated, the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home's plot centres around Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) heading for a Euro Trip with his crush MJ (played by Zendaya). Amid the trip, weird elemental antagonists start to wreak havoc on earth. Along with the bad guys is the mysterious Mysterio (played by Jake Gyllenhaal). Obviously, considering the situation, SHIELD Agent Nick Fury recruits the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger for the mission.

During one of the interviews of Kevin Feige, he told Newsweek, "It's the end of the third phase."

Clearly, a fourth phase hasn't been confirmed by Marvel which makes fans question how they will approach the upcoming Black Widow standalone as well as other franchise films. Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to release on July 2.