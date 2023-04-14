Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo is one of the most-awaited films from the Tamil film industry. The film is said to be part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj universe and so, expectations for the film are high already.

Currently, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo shoot is progressing in Chennai, Kashmir, and Hyderabad and the makers are expecting to release the film in October this year. According to the sources, the final shoot of the Vijay starrer will be done at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

As per the latest update, news about Joju George being part of the film has been doing rounds on the internet since yesterday. While quite a lot of reports have said that he is playing a key role in the film. Meanwhile, a source close to the actor has revealed that he is not part of Leo. Also, there is no official report about the actor being part of the film yet.

The script of Leo is penned by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy. Apart from Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Action King Arjun, Priya Anand, Sandy, Mathew Thomas, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan, will also play prominent roles in this film.

Joju was last seen in Jagame Thandiram starring Dhanush. He played a key role in the film. Joju has recently given a nod to a Telugu film and will be making his debut with Panja Vaishnav Tej and Sreeleela's next. The film has gone on floors recently and the actor is yet to join the shoot.