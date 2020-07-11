Director John Mahendran is known for showcasing Vijay altogether in a different kind of role in Sachien. The movie is considered a feather in the actor's cap. 16 years after its release, the director has now spoken about a sequel to his blockbuster romantic comedy.

In an interview, John Mahendran has said that he is interested to do a sequel. "I would love to. The scenes of the film are still fresh. Not just me, even if someone else were to direct it, I would be happy to see Vijay's softer side in a film," Behindwoods quotes him as saying.

Apart from praising Vijay, John Mahendran appreciated the comedy-timings of Vadivelu, whose character had won the hearts of the audience. He added that the comedian is a perfectionist and makes sure that a scene has everything in it.

The director had a special mention for cinematographer Jeeva.

Sachien had Genelia and Bipasha Basu in the female leads. Santhanam, Raghuvaran, Manobala, Sathyan and others were in the supporting roles. The film had Devi Sri Prasad's music and VT Vijayan.

Vijay's Master Release

Producer Xavier Britto had recently reacted to the rumours which claimed that Vijay's Master would release directly on the OTT platform. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial, which has Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the antagonist and female lead roles, respectively, will release once the Covid-19 situation returns to normalcy. The film might release for Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021.

He also revealed in the same interview the reason why Vijay agreed to work with him. "I produced Vijay's Rasigan and Sendhoorapandi in the past. Recently, I faced a loss after getting into the futsal business. Knowing my situation, Vijay came forward and provided an opportunity to produce his new film Master. But I'm disappointed when someone calls me Vijay's Benami. Vijay and I are very clear that professional and personal relationships are different", Sify quotes Xavier Britto as saying in an interview.