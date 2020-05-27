John Krasinski seems to have disappointed his fans with his latest move. Reportedly, the actor was slammed on social media for selling his YouTube show Some Good News to CBS in a lucrative deal.

However, John Krasinski defended his decision that had led to some branding him a 'sell out' during an appearance on his The Office co-star Rainn Wilson's Instagram Live series.

Krasinski, told his fellow actor on the Soul Pancake series Hey There, Human that he'd always known he wouldn't be able to continue Some Good News himself once the coronavirus lockdown comes to an end.

He said that it was one of those things where he was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because he had these other things that he was going to be having to do very soon like Jack Ryan and all this other stuff.'

He added that he knew that it wouldn't be sustainable with his prior commitments. We have to say, we saw this coming a mile away.

He also said that in the first episode he had asked the question: 'Why isn't there a news show dedicated entirely to good news?' He seemed to imply that now thanks to his deal, one of the biggest news programs in America, CBS News, was answering that question.

The Hollywood Reporter said on May 21 that CBS had won a 'massive bidding war' for Krasinski's Some Good News.

John Krasinski wasn't lying about his prior commitments either because in addition to shooting the third season of his Amazon show Jack Ryan, he will also be busy with promoting his horror sequel, The Quiet Place 2.