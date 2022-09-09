The Royal family’s Megxit Saga Close
The Royal family’s Megxit Saga

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate--marking the end of the second Elizabethan era. Born in 1926 to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen of England is the longest-ruling monarch of the royal family. Post her coronation in 1953, Queen has been a symbol of stability and hope for almost seven decades.

London Bridge is down; Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest serving monarch, dies at 96
UK's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. The queen was 96.

In her 70-year-reign, she has worked with 15 British Prime Ministers including the newly elected Lizz Truss who met the Queen at her Balmoral Cottage on Monday. Interestingly, she has met 13 out of the last 14 sitting U.S. presidents including Biden in 2021.

She is older than Pencilin, nylon, handheld calculators, FM radio, plastic bags, ballpoint pens, microwaves, barcodes, chicken nuggets and even sliced bread. It is said that the first automatic bread slicer was used at a bakery in Missouri in 1928, two years after the birth of Queen.

She is older than Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jayne Mansfield, and The Beatles. The pop icons even penned the song "Her Majesty" (1969) as a salute to the Queen. The Beatles' first big moment with the Queen came in 1963 when they were asked to perform at the Queen's Royal Variety Performance, an annual televised charity gala.

Indeed, the Queen has witnessed some historic moments too. Her coronation ceremony was televised grabbing a lot of eyeballs--with 27 million people watching it in the UK. Queen sent her condolence message after the 1963 Assassination of John F Kennedy.

When Apollo 11 landed successfully on the moon, she congratulated Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. Other historic events include the Wales mining accident, the fall of the Berlin wall, Diana's death, US terror attacks, Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

As the second Elizabethan era comes to an end, the King's era begins now!

Also Read