Nikki Bella has set the proverbial cat among the pigeons by recently revealing that she is open to a reunion with ex-fiance and WWE superstar John Cena.

The Hollywood actor and the Total Bellas star had met during their time in the WWE spending six years together. They split in July 2018 but has since then been very supportive of each. Every time one was popped a question about the other, they sounded very caring of each other if not still in love.

Nikki recently spoke to Hollywood Life where she admitted that she is now looking for a partner with whom she can spend every night with and that man might well be John Cena. "I'm looking for someone I can just spend every night with, whether that could potentially be John again in the future or someone new. That's the one thing I want most."

Nikki sounded as though she was craving for companionship and she is looking for a man she can grow old with. "Every day when I'm working and I go home again at night, I know that me and my partner or future husband, we're going to be together and we're going to grow old together and nest and spend as many days together as possible. Just spending every day with someone. Of course, personality and connection, but I want to nest. I want to nest with someone."

Speaking about whether she would like to see Cena with another woman, if they do not reunite, Nikki said it would be difficult but her ex's happiness is her priority. "I always say that I would be OK [to see Cena with a new girlfriend], but I think no matter what, it's always hard to see someone that you loved for so long be with someone else, but I honestly only care about his happiness."

Nikki concluded by saying that whoever Cena is with, he deserves to be the happiest man on the planet. In the same breath, she reiterated that there perhaps is a future where Nikki Bella and John Cena is a couple again.

"I just hope whoever that person is makes him the happiest man on earth because that's what he deserves. You never know with the future, right? Sometimes people get back together, sometimes they don't. I guess one day at a time."

Cena and Bella are not regulars in the WWE anymore but they might be back in the lead up to the "showcase of the immortals", WrestleMania.