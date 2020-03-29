Actor John Callahan known for his role in long running soap opera 'All My Children' died at the age of 66, his ex-wife and co-star Eva LaRue announced on social media.

The actor played the character of Edmund Grey and featured in TV show from year 1992 to 2005, according to reports.

Callahan's representative Marv Dauer told USA Today that the actor died from stroke.

Sharing a touching message on Instagram, his ex-wife Eva LaRue wrote "May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya."

The two shared a daughter, Kaya

Eva added "I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan."

Daytime Emmys pay tribute

Daytime Emmys in a tweet expressed grief and paid tribute to the actor by saying "We're devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved ones"

Callahan's other roles

Apart from Edmund Grey, Callahan played Leo Russell in the daily soap 'General Hospital' and portrayed Eric Stavros in the prime time series 'Falcon Crest'.

He also featured as Craig Hunt in the daytime soap 'Santa Barbara' in early 90s.

In 2011, ABC announced the cancelation of All My Children after a period of 41 years due to poor ratings.