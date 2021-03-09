A week after President Joe Biden moved into the White House, the first family was accompanied by their furry friends Major and Champ - both German Shepherds. But their stay in the White House wasn't a long one as both the dogs were sent back to Joe and First Lady Jill Biden's Delaware home, CNN reported citing internal sources.

Going by the reports, it appears this might be a permanent move rather than a temporary one while Biden is away for a two-day trip to Washington and California to visit military bases. Reason for this, accordion to sources, is a biting incident involving Major, the younger of the two dogs, and one of the White House security staff.

It is not clear how serious the alleged incident was, but it was enough to get the German Shepherds escorted out of the White House.

The White House is yet to release an official statement on the matter.

The White House pets

The President and the First Lady had adopted Major from a Delaware animal shelter in November 2018. He is 3 years old and is known to display agitated behaviour, including jumping, barking, and "charging" at staff and security, CNN reported citing people at the White House.

The older dog, Champ, is approximately 13 years old and is calmer, mostly due to his advanced age. He was adopted as a puppy in 2008, shortly after Biden was appointed vice-president.

Major is the first dog from a shelter to live in the White House, which has a long history with pets. In fact, it was Donald Trump who did not have a pet, breaking a tradition of more than 100 years.