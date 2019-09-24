*Sanjay Dutt and Salman started a trend in India. The actor who has six-pack abs and solid muscular Body. It is not like India has never seen such bodies of actors. We have witnessed Dharmendraji, Darasingh, Amitji and many actors who were not having six-pack abs but they were fantastic Physique. Today we are seeing Akshay Kumar who is not having that muscular Body, but he is the fittest lad of Bollywood.

Vidyut, Salman, John all this brings young audiences who love to remain extra fit or say muscular. We found one person who is an athlete and super muscular person: a model and just debut in south Indian Cinema Jo Lindner.

Jo Lindner many don't know him in India, he is super fit guy. A renowned personality of the Global Fitness Modeling world and now he is planning to join movies as an actor. He recently did a movie in Indian Cinema in the south with the help of his Business Advisor, Debjeet Roy Chowdhury, The next successful Entrepreneur of India. In this movie he was casted as the most dangerous Villain. His role in the film is fantastic, and people will love his acting. Along with the team work with his Business Advisor Debjeet, Jo Lindner is planning to take some big movie projects in India.

There is n doubt Jo Lindner will be the strongest of B-town and in Indian Cinema if he does a movie in B-town, but Body only can not help you stay longer in B-town as we are packed with so many superstars who are super fit too. He has already join movie in the south. But to enter in B-town, he has to pass many exams. Only the Body is not going to work for him.

Yes, we can no deny the fact that if he gets the chance to be a part of Bollywood movie, he will add that extra in the film with his presence. Audiences will like to see him on Big screen in whatever role he comes because his USP is rare to see in others. His Physique might help him beg a movie, but he has to prove his talent hi acting, and if he can do that, then we are sure he will make people crazy with his looks.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.