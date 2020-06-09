(IANS) Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, star couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took all the preventive measures when they joined an estimated crowd of 50,000 at Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood.

Lopez and Rodriguez were among the celebrities who took part in a march on Sunday, demanding racial justice following the death of George Floyd.

The celebrity couple protested holding homemade signs. JLo carried one that read, 'Black Lives Matter', while Rodriguez's sign stated: 'Let's get loud for Black Lives Matter', reports dailymail.co.uk.

At the protest, Lopez was seen in a hoodie and leggings paired with white trainers. She sported large black-framed sunglasses, and tied her long hair in a ponytail. In addition to a cloth face mask, she also had on blue disposable gloves.

Rodriguez also wore a black ensemble and sunglasses, and wore white disposable gloves along with his cloth face mask.

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx also joined in Sunday's protest, and Vanessa Hudgens joined in with her handmade sign to the protest. Also spotted at the march were Ireland Baldwin, Kaia Gerber and rappers YG, Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun.

Floyd, aged 46, died last month after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe", and "please, I can't breathe". Chauvin has been arrested and charged with three-degree murder and manslaughter.

Since then, the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum across the world and with protesters fighting against racism.