Presently living in Mumbai, a native of the Bahu Fort area of Jammu city, Sargam Koushal has been crowned the Mrs. World 2022 in the international beauty pageant for married women, held in Las Vegas in the USA. Representing India, Sargam Kaushal trumped contestants from 63 countries to bring the prestigious title back to her country after 21 years.

Mrs. World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crow to Sargam at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. Mrs. Polnesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs. Canada as the second runner-up.

Mrs. World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Koushal, who looked stunning in a pink center-slit glittery gown designed by Bhawna Rao. She was mentored for the runway by pageant expert and model Alesia Raut.

Sharing the happy news on social media, the managing organization of the Mrs. India pageant said, "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!"

The newly-crowned Mrs. World also shared a note to mark her victory. She wrote, "We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world."

Aditi Govitrikar, the actress who brought the Mrs. India crown to India in 2001, congratulated Koushal for winning the prestigious title. She wrote, "Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years."

A native of the Bahu Fort area of Jammu, Koushal earlier worked as a teacher in Andhra Pradesh

With a postgraduate degree in English literature, Koushal is married to an Indian Navy officer and has previously worked as a teacher in Andhra Pradesh. Sargam Koushal, who hails from Bahu Fort area of Jammu city, Jammu and Kashmir also shared a video describing how elated she was to win the title.

Daughter of a retired chief manager of the Bank of India, Sargam Koushal did her schooling at Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar Jammu and graduated from Women College, Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Thereafter, she graduated with Masters in English Literature from Jammu University and B Ed from Government B Ed College Jammu.

A teacher by profession, content writer, model, and painter, the 31-year-old Sargam is married to Jammu man Aditya Manohar Sharma, a Lieutenant Commander in the Indian Navy, presently posted in Mumbai.

Speaking to the media father of Mrs. World, G S Koushal that it was a proud moment for the entire country as Sargam won the title for the nation. He said that from childhood Sargam is an outstanding child and always excelled in whatever she has done so far.