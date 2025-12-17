Jammu and Kashmir cricket scripted a historic moment at the IPL Season 19 mini auction as Baramulla-born pacer Auqib Nabi Dar was bought by Delhi Capitals for a massive Rs 8.40 crore, emerging as one of the most expensive Indian players at the auction.

"It is just the beginning of a bright future for Auqib Nabi, who is an excellent and talented player from Jammu and Kashmir," Brigadier (Retd) Anil Gupta, Member (Administration) of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), told The International Business Times.

"Heartiest congratulations to a dedicated and determined player who believes in letting his figures speak for him. Auqib Nabi's selection as a member of the prestigious IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, and at such a handsome price for an uncapped player, is a matter of great pride," Brig Gupta said. "I am confident this is only the beginning of a very bright future. JKCA is proud of Auqib and hopes that his success will motivate many others."

Congratulations to Auqib Nabi Dar for this amazing achievement. We are all very proud of him & I'm pleased that his hard work has been rewarded. Now we wait for the season to start so we can celebrate Auqib's successes. Speaking for myself, I'm now a @DelhiCapitals supporter &…

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also congratulated the young pacer.

"Congratulations to Auqib Nabi Dar for this amazing achievement. We are all very proud of him, and I'm pleased that his hard work has been rewarded. Now we wait for the season to start so we can celebrate Auqib's successes. Speaking for myself, I'm now a @DelhiCapitals supporter and can't wait to cheer them on from the sidelines," the Chief Minister posted on social media.

Who is Auqib Dar?

Auqib Nabi Dar is a medium-fast bowler from Baramullah in Jammu and Kashmir, while he can also bat in the lower order and possesses hitting power. He has never played in the IPL so far, but has impressed for Jammu and Kashmir in the domestic circuit

He has played 36 first-class, 29 List A and 34 T20 matches so far for J&K. He has picked up 125 wickets in first-class, 42 in List A, and 28 in T20s.

In the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season, Aaquib Nabi finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 44 scalps to his name.

In the Duleep Trophy 2025, Aquib Nabi picked up 4 wickets in 4 balls against East Zone, thus becoming the first ever player to do so in the tournament's history.

Aquib Nabi performed exceptionally in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, picking up 15 wickets in 7 matches, including a four-wicket haul.

He was last seen in action against Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at Eden Gardens. In that match, Nabi scored 32 runs from 21 balls batting at no.7 in an inning studded with 2 fours and 3 sixes. He then picked up 3 wickets for 19 runs in four overs.

The high-value signing underlines Auqib's rapid rise in Indian domestic cricket and marks a landmark achievement for Jammu and Kashmir, a region steadily gaining recognition for producing top-quality cricketing talent despite infrastructural challenges.