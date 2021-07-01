The lack of an alternative to the Jammu-Srinagar highway has posed a real challenge to the general public. But what can be regarded as a landmark move, J&K LG Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced reopening of the historic Mughal Road as well as Sinthan Road for the general public from July 5. The decision was taken keeping in mind the interests of the people of J&K, while it also contributes to the improvement of the overall economy of the UT.

"In past few days, many delegations from Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda met me. Today we've decided that Mughal Road & Sinthan Road will be opened for common public from 5th July," LG Sinha said, adding that "opening these will not only facilitate movement for people but also improve J&K's overall economy. I've issued orders, people of Rajouri & Poonch can now come to Srinagar easily. People of Kishtwar & Doda will be able to come to Kashmir division easily."

One move, many benefits

J&K LG's decision to reopen the Mughal Road has its own benefits. For starters, the 84-kilometer Mughal Road serves as an alternative to the Jammu-Srinagar highway, which links Shopian district in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch districts in the Jammu region. The road significantly cuts travel time and the distance from 600km to 126km, which can be covered in a matter of 2-3 hours as compared to the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

With an alternate route, when the Jammu-Srinagar highway is blocked due to extreme weather conditions, travelers can use the Mughal Road instead of being stranded for days till the roads reopen. But there's more to the reopening of Mughal Road, both in terms of security and economy.

The picturesque Mughal Road, which has been closed for the general public for three years, is a vital link road to fix the supply chain of the Kashmir division and onwards to Ladakh as well. It is vital from both a security and economic point of view.

Mughal Road has a rich history behind it as it was used by the Mughal Kings when they travelled into Kashmir valley. The closure of this historic route has been a sensitive yet controversial topic, but LG Sinha's decision should put those unrests to bed.

Netizens welcome move

The reopening of the Mughal Road brought cheer among Kashmiris, who took to Twitter to thank LG Sinha.

