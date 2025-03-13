Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has declared Gulmarg as the Winter Sports Capital of India, highlighting its growing prominence in the field.

Speaking at the conclusion of the 5th Edition of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) in Gulmarg, Abdullah emphasized the challenges and triumphs of organizing the event amid unpredictable weather conditions.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who attended the event as the chief guest, lauded the successful execution of the games despite initial uncertainties.

Challenges in Organizing KIWG

Reflecting on the difficulties faced due to persistent dry weather in January and February, Abdullah said, "The 5th Khelo India Winter Games were held smoothly, despite the challenges leading up to the event."

He explained that a thorough assessment of the snow conditions was conducted by technical staff, leading to extensive discussions on whether the games should be postponed or canceled. Eventually, the decision was made to delay the event in hopes of snowfall.

"By the grace of the Almighty, we received enough snow, and the 5th Edition of KIWG was officially announced," he stated.

As an avid skier himself, Abdullah shared a personal experience, revealing that he had attempted to ski earlier that day but found it difficult due to the high water content in the snow.

"If I found it challenging, I can only imagine how difficult it must have been for the athletes," he remarked, praising their resilience and determination in competing under tough conditions.

Gulmarg's Legacy in Winter Sports

Reiterating Gulmarg's status as India's Winter Sports Capital, Abdullah highlighted the valley's historical role in promoting skiing in the country.

He traced the evolution of Gulmarg's sports infrastructure, referencing the development of chairlifts and the Gondola Phase 2 project.

"The initial infrastructure at Gulmarg dates back to the British era, but what we have today is still not sufficient to meet the growing demands of winter sports and tourism," he noted.

Comparing India's facilities to Central Asian nations like Uzbekistan, Abdullah stressed the need for modernization to keep pace with international winter sports destinations.

"If we truly wish to position ourselves as a global winter sports destination, we must invest in infrastructure enhancement," he urged.

Sonamarg as a New Tourism & Sports Hub

Discussing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel, Abdullah called it a game-changer for tourism and winter sports in the region.

"Sonamarg is now emerging as another glorious tourism and sports destination. We also plan to develop skiing facilities there," he announced.

To further extend the winter sports season, the Chief Minister proposed eco-friendly artificial snow technology, allowing the Khelo India Winter Games to be held as early as December or January.

Expanding Sports Infrastructure Beyond Cricket & Football

Referring to an assurance from Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to J&K Sports Minister Satish Sharma, Abdullah welcomed the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' support for sports infrastructure development in J&K.

He emphasized the need to diversify sports infrastructure, moving beyond mainstream sports like cricket and football.

"Emerging sports like Pickleball are gaining popularity among youth, and they require minimal space. We must encourage and support such sports," he suggested.

Abdullah reaffirmed his government's commitment to developing sports infrastructure in every village, ensuring that the youth have access to facilities that encourage active participation in sports.

"Our youth are being diverted toward the wrong paths. We want them actively engaged in sports and aim to make Jammu and Kashmir a sports hub—whether for traditional, adventure, or winter sports," he declared.

He also revealed that during the presentation of the J&K Budget in the Assembly, significant funds were allocated for sports development.

"Over the next four and a half years, our government aims to bring transformative changes to the sports sector," he affirmed.

Union Sports Ministry & Local Leaders Call for Infrastructure Development

In his address, Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma emphasized that hosting the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg aligns with PM Modi's vision.

"There is an urgent need to improve infrastructure to provide a seamless experience for athletes and officials. Events like these also help locals earn a livelihood," Sharma stated.

Gulmarg's Potential as Asia's Top Winter Destination

MLA Gulmarg Farooq Ahmad Shah highlighted the economic potential of upgrading skiing infrastructure in the region.

"Kashmir can be the Switzerland of Asia. Gulmarg has the potential to attract millions of tourists," he said.

However, he pointed out that Gulmarg needs at least 10 chair lifts to accommodate the growing influx of skiers.

"If we upgrade skiing infrastructure in Gulmarg and Kongdoori, we can attract thousands of skiers from across the world, boosting our economy and earning substantial foreign exchange," Shah asserted.

Invitation to Explore J&K's Tourism Gems

In conclusion, Omar Abdullah extended a personal invitation to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his family to visit Gulmarg and other scenic destinations in J&K.

He also expressed gratitude to the athletes for their dedication and commitment despite the short notice for the commencement of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games.