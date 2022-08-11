https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/774470/jk-then-now-how-abrogation-article-370-marks-dawn-new-era.jpg IBTimes IN

As tourism touches record high numbers after the abrogation of Article 370 and the COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir is all set to get its first-ever multiplex. After a prolonged gap of 30 years, Kashmiris will be able to enjoy the latest movies on a big screen and experience the same recreational facilities as seen in the rest of India.

INOX, one of the top companies in the business, have taken up the initiative to set up the first-ever multiplex in the Shivpora area of Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K. The multiplex will be opened to the public as early as September as INOX is putting some final touches to the venue.

Amenities to match other multiplexes in India

The multiplex is touted to have all the amenities that other multiplexes in the country have. Here are the key highlights.

The multiplex will have a seating capacity of 520 people It will have three cinema halls It will have the latest sound systems for an immersive experience The multiplex's design will have Kashmiri cultural elements like the use of Kashmiri wood khatambandh using lobbies. There will be many food courts and other entertaining facilities catered toward children

"The decision to come up with multiplex cinema has been appreciated by the erstwhile Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik as well as the incumbent dispensation including Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. The government has encouraged us for such a unique initiative," Vikas Dhar, owner of multiplex cinema, was quoted as saying.

Dhar said that the motive behind the multiplex is to strengthen the bond between Kashmir and the Indian film industry and provide facilities of entertainment to the children like the rest of the country.

The movie theatres were closed in J&K in the early 90s. In 1999, Neelam, Regal and Broadway were opened in Srinagar, but were shut down due to terrorist attacks across the valley.