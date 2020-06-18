The Jammu and Kashmir administration extended the ban on high-speed internet in the Union Territory till July 8, citing threats of further infiltration by terrorists across the LoC.

Pointing out the elimination of many terrorists and maintenance of public order - by preventing misuse of data services by "anti-national elements/OGWs to mobilise crowds at encounter sites...", the order, citing intelligence inputs about the infiltration of terrorists, said "services that rely on the availability of high-speed internet are extensively utilised for coordinating and facilitating infiltration", and hence, extends off the current "directions/restrictions" till July 8, "unless modified earlier".

Eduction and businesses not affected

e order, issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, noted that 2G speed internet is available for post-paid and fixed-line subscribers while pre-paid customers can get access after verification as for post-paid service.

"..It has been observed that these restrictions have not caused any impediment in the efforts of the government towards addressing health-related issues and COVID control measures.

"Also, there has been no handicap of any nature in the sphere of education and in carrying out the business activities."