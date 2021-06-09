The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 11 and class 12 board exams in view of the safety of students amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of Lieutenant Governor of J&K tweeted the news and said a detailed procedure for publishing results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly.

"In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled," the Lt. Governor's office said.

Class 12 exams cancelled

The decision by JKBOSE comes after class 10 board exams were cancelled due to COVID pandemic in April. The decision is also in line with PM Narendra Modi's announcement of cancelling CBSE Class 12 board exams this year. Many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka have also cancelled CBSE Class 12 board exams.