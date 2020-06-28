The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) released the class XII results for 2020 on Sunday of the Summer Zone or the Jammu region. Students can now log onto the official website to check their results. This time, girls have recorded a better performance than boys with a higher pass percentage.

The results declared on Sunday can be checked on jkbose.ac.in, the official portal to check results for the JKBOSE class XII examinations. Of the 33,779 students who sat the exam, 26,139 students passed the examinations successfully.

JKBOSE class XII results 2020: Government schools show scope

On Sunday, the JKBOSE class XII results for 2020 were released for the Jammu region. The average pass percentage for the region stands at 77 per cent.

This year government schools in the Jammu region have shown a marked improvement in results and the pass percentage. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 55.7 per cent and this year it has increased to 73 per cent which is an increase of 17.3 per cent. Private schools, on the other hand, have obtained a pass percentage of 85 per cent with an 11.93 per cent increase over last year, when the pass percentage stood at 73.07 per cent.

When it comes to toppers, 26 government school students have secured the highest ranks in Science. In Science, three government school students and two private school students share the top spot, and a government school student also secured the second position.

In the Arts stream, 9 government school students have appeared in the top 10 in the region. In Commerce, 2 students secured the second and eighth positions respectively who are from government schools. In-Home Science as well, 7 government school students have earned a spot in the top 10 rank holders.

Girls perform better than boys in JKBOSE class XII results

In this year's JKBOSE class XII examinations for 2020, girls have performed better than the boys in the Jammu region. This trend has been seen in all streams. The girls have recorded a higher pass percentage of 82 per cent as boys stand at 73 per cent.

This year's topper is Ritika Sharma from the Arts stream with 99 per cent marks. She was followed by Vanshika Sumbria also from the Arts stream with 98.6 per cent. S Mallikarjun secured the third position with 98.2 per cent.

How to check JKBOSE class XII results in 2020

Visit the official portal- jkbose.ac.in Click on the link for Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Summer Zone) Enter your roll number, fill in the specified field and submit Download your result

The Board will release the class XII results for the Kashmir region soon. The results for class X have already been released.

