India's vaccination drive is on a rapid track and it has already administered more than 34.41 crore COVID vaccine doses, but the road to achieving 100 percent vaccination is still a long road ahead. But J&K is leading by example as it has successfully vaccinated everyone in 45+ age group in nine districts.

After achieving a landmark feat of vaccinating 100 percent of the 18+ population in J&K's Weyan village, the UT administration has now added another feather to the its hat. As per the latest update, nine districts in J&K have achieved 100 percent vaccination for 45+ age group category.

This feat comes shortly after Union Minister Jitendra Singh had committed to achieving 100 percent vaccination for the 45+ age group by the end of June. Of the 20 districts, J&K has managed to achieve its target in nine districts, which is still a remarkable feat taking into consideration the challenges officials have to overcome on a regular basis.

Manoj Dwivedi, Principal Secretary of General Administration Dept in J&K, congratulated the doctors, paramedics and administration for vaccinating everyone above the age of 45 in the following districts:

Bandipore Ganderbal Baramulla Budgam Shopian Jammu Poonch Rajouri Samba

COVID in J&K

While continuing its vaccination drive, J&K administration is also fighting to keep the COVID spread in check. Recoveries continued to outnumber new COVID cases in J&K on Monday as 461 patients recovered while 274 new cases and six deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 113 new cases, 177 recoveries, and four deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 161 cases, 284 recoveries, and two deaths from the Kashmir division. So far, 317,250 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 309,133 have recovered, and 4,343 have succumbed. The total number of active cases is 3,774 out of which 1,665 are from the Jammu division and 2,109 from the Kashmir division.