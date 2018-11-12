J&K Traffic Police chief Basant Rath has reportedly been transferred and attached with the office of the Home Guards Commandant General.

According to reports, Alok Kumar is the new Inspector General Police of J&K Traffic.

The directive comes days after the popular cop also known as Singham in Kashmir engaged in a Twitter banter with newly appointed Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu. Rath had earlier made an indirect reference to Mattu calling him a "cabbage" which created a laughter riot on Twitter inviting jokes and memes by netizens on social media.

Rath also replied to one of the tweets of Mattu where the latter had criticised the traffic scenario in Srinagar saying that the situation has not improved. Rath had told the Srinagar Mayor that traffic management is not his domain and that the SMC should clear the mess.

The social media is abuzz with rumours that it may be Rath's tough behavior with the "netas" which led to his transfer.

Rath had turned out to be a peoples' person in the state and was especially popular among the masses. He made appearances at weddings, football matches and other public events which set him apart from his contemporaries in the police.

His tweets had also invited a fair share of attention for criticising politicians, celebrities and engaging with common people.

The Twiteratti seemed to be upset about the cop's transfer and bid him farewell online, whereas some linked the sudden transfer of their favourite officer to his roughing up with the netas who apparently pressed the J&K government to issue the directive.

Those talking Good Governance & Accountability have reportedly removed IGP traffiic Basant Rath.He has been victimised for being honest,secular & dedicated.Who took to streets against him in Jammu have achieved nothing except exposing BJP,s vote bank Politics & narrow thinking — Er. Rasheed (@mlalangate) November 12, 2018