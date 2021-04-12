The Covid-19 surge continued in J&K on Sunday as 915 new cases came to light during the last 24 hours, while five more patients succumbed.

Officials said of the new cases, 288 were from the Jammu division and 627 from the Kashmir division while 330 patients have recovered and were discharged from different hospitals.

So far, 138,390 people have been infected out of which 129,021 have recovered, and 2,034 have died.

The number of active cases is 7,335, out of which 2,332 are from the Jammu division and 5,003 from the Kashmir division.