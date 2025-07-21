A day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the External Affairs Minister to ensure the safe return of Ranjit Singh—a resident of the Union Territory—Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Monday that the Indian Embassy is actively working to secure his release from kidnappers.

"Important update and follow-up on Ranjit Singh, hailing from Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, who has gone missing in Niger. In response to continuous follow-up by my office, the Ministry of External Affairs has provided the following update based on inputs received from the Indian Embassy in Niamey, Niger. The embassy is continuously on the job and trying to secure Ranjit Singh's release from the alleged kidnappers," Dr. Singh posted on his social media handle.

Ramban district falls under Dr. Jitendra Singh's Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to take urgent action to ensure Ranjit Singh's safe return.

"Chief Minister has expressed concern over the abduction of Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Ramban, in Niger. He urges the Hon'ble EAM @DrSJaishankar, and @MEAIndia to urgently intervene to secure Ranjeet's safe and swift return", the office of J&K Chief Minister posted on its official social media handle.

Family members of Singh, a native of the remote Chakka Kundi village in Ramban district, have appealed to the government for swift intervention. Sheela Devi, Ranjit Singh's wife, approached the Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, seeking his help in reaching out to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The Deputy Commissioner has assured me that my appeal will be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of my husband," she said, while also urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene in the matter.

She further alleged that the management company, which hired Ranjit Singh, had kept her in the dark for several days following his abduction.

Mohan Lal, Ranjit Singh's father, also appealed to the Prime Minister, urging him to take immediate steps to bring his son back safely. "He was hired by a private company to work abroad, and we are completely in the dark about what's happening," he said.

"We are very worried about his whereabouts. He has three small children, and they are also distressed. We want our son to come back home safe and sound," said Sadhu Devi, Ranjit Singh's mother.

According to reports, two Indian nationals were killed and another — Ranjit Singh — was abducted in a terror attack in Niger's Dosso region on Tuesday. The attack occurred when unidentified armed assailants ambushed a Nigerien army unit guarding an electrical line construction project.

The Indian Embassy in Niger confirmed the attack and stated that it is working closely with local authorities. In a statement posted on X on Friday, the Embassy wrote: "In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger's Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives, and one was abducted. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Mission in Niamey is in touch with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains and ensure the safe release of the abducted Indian. All Indians in Niger are advised to remain vigilant."