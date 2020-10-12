Videos of Trump Mocking Face Masks Surface After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Close
Videos of Trump Mocking Face Masks Surface After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 569 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the Union Territory's tally to 83,633, health officials said.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said of the 569 fresh infections, 207 from Jammu division and 362 from Kashmir division.

India Coronavirus update
The World Health Organization has said India's relatively low mortality rate could rise as the virus fans out to the vast countryside, where health facilities are basic at best.Reuters

So far, 71,845 have been recovered completely. 1,322 patients have succumbed to the virus till now.

The number of active cases is 10,466 out of which 4,454 are from Jammu division and 6,012 from Kashmir division.

Related