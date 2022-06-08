J&K is slowly regaining its lost glory and it has achieved yet another milestone by maintaining first rank in Food Safety Index 2021-22 in the UT category. The recognition is conferred by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to states and UTs. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya presented the award to Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Shakeel-Ur-Rehman on Tuesday in presence of Union Health Secretary and Chairperson, FSSAI, Rajesh Bhushan.

The initiatives led by the J&K administration towards the implementation of Eat Right Campus were lauded at the apex level. For the index, the enforcement staff of the UT certified 143 Food Business Operators including restaurants, hotels, bakery shops and others under Hygiene Rating Scheme initiated by FSSAI. The index helps in providing safe and nutritious food to the people.

There were also 87 training programs under FoSTaC and about 21,000 Education Institutions were brought under the ambit of Eat Right School Initiative to instil the concept of Food Safety among future generations.

Additionally, 1,250 teachers and students have been certified as Health and Wellness Coordinators by FSSAI to help spread the importance and relevance of Eat Right, Eat Healthy and Sustainable Food towards building a healthy nation. There were also 127 awareness cum educative workshops organized at District Head Quarters across the UT with active support and participation from FSSAI, to promote the concept of Food Fortification.

Upon being conferred the award, Commissioner Shakeel-Ur-Rehman attributed the recognition to the efforts of the department. He also acknowledged the support of J&K government and FSSAI for providing sufficient financial assistance for supporting the cause of healthy food practices.

Last year, J&K scored 67 points and was placed at first position among all union territories and third among large states/small states/UTs in India.

Food Safety Index by FSSAI

The first State Food Safety Index for the year 2018-19 was announced on the first-ever World Food Safety Day on 7 June 2019. This year, FSSAI released its fourth State Food Safety Index for the year 2021-22. The Index measures the performance of States and UTs on five significant parameters of Food Safety, which include Human Resources and Institutional Data, Compliance, Food Testing - Infrastructure and Surveillance, Training and Capacity Building, Consumer Empowerment. Each parameter carries 20 percent weightage, which gets added to the final score of the state or UT.

"It is important to note that states have an important role in ensuring food safety and healthy food practices. It is the need of the hour that we come together to ensure a healthy nation," Mandaviya said.

In order to compare similar states, FSSAI has classified states and UTs into three categories, namely Large States, Small States and Union Territories. With this, FSSAI offers a level playing field.

New initiatives & logo

At the event, Mandaviya announced various innovative initiatives by FSSAI, including the Eat Right Research Awards and Grants - Phase II; Eat Right Creativity Challenge - Phase III, a competition at the school level; and logo for Ayurveda Aahar, which contains the initials of Ayurveda and Ahara with 5 leaves symbolising five elements of nature.