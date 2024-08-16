Hinting to rethink his earlier stand of not contesting Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said that he was facing intense pressure from his organization to reconsider his decision.

Omar Abdullah made a statement rethinking his earlier decision only after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for the much-awaited Assembly polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He was interacting with media persons at Srinagar after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Assembly polls in J&K.

"I had previously declared that I would not contest the Assembly elections, but now I am under pressure from my party leaders to reconsider," Omar Abdullah told the media in response to the announcement of the election dates.

"The main issue is that my father, National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, is not in good health and is quite aged. If I do not contest, Dr. Farooq Abdullah will be compelled to join the electoral battle, so party leaders are urging me to rethink my earlier decision," Omar explained.

Indicating a possible change of heart, Omar said, "Although I have been firm on my decision not to contest, I will now discuss this matter with my party colleagues and Dr. Farooq Abdullah to make a final decision."

Omar announced he won't contest Assembly elections

Notably, on June 10 this year, Omar Abdullah had similarly announced that he would not contest the Assembly elections under the current status, stating that it would be humiliating for him to participate in the Assembly of the Union Territory.

Following a significant defeat in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat to Independent candidate Engineer Rashid, Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his decision to abstain from the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He clarified, "I won't contest the Assembly elections. While I will actively support my party and lead the campaign, I won't seek a seat in the Union Territory's Assembly."

Omar Abdullah also emphasized his commitment to advocating for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He stated, "Only after achieving full statehood, if feasible, will I consider entering the Assembly to contribute," adding, "I won't subject myself to the humiliation of joining the Assembly of the Union Territory."

Earlier, on November 3, 2022, National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah had announced that Omar Abdullah would not contest Assembly elections until Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is restored. Farooq reiterated that Omar had made it clear he would not participate in elections until statehood is reinstated.

In 2020, following his release from prolonged detention, Omar Abdullah declared that he would not contest the Assembly elections as long as Jammu and Kashmir remained a Union Territory. He argued that he had been a leader of a state with one of the most empowered assemblies in the country and could not be part of what he now views as one of the most disempowered assemblies.