Amid repeated terror attacks in Jammu province, the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a strict warning to the residents against sharing a propaganda video circulated by the proscribed Pakistan-based terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) to incite people.

While issuing a warning the Jammu and Kashmir Police made it clear those found in sharing the propaganda video would be booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The JeM has produced a five-minute and 55-second video with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom carrying a photo of actor Saif Ali. The police said in a statement the clip was released this evening.

"Under no circumstances should this video be forwarded. It should be remembered that possessing and forwarding content of this nature is an offence under sections 13 and 18 of the UAPA," J & K Police said on X.

ALERT ‼️



A 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy around 2 PM today on 22 July 2024.



General public is alerted that they will do the following:

The police asked people and officials to ensure the video is not forwarded to anyone in any manner.

"Second, they should report via a message from whom they received this propaganda video, including the telephone number and the date and time of receipt of the video," the police said.

It said police personnel shall report it to their supervisory officers, and civil officers should equally report it to their supervisory officers via a text message.

Terrorist outfits and the Pakistan Army have waged psychological information warfare against the country by flooding social media with fake videos for propaganda against security forces in J&K, the police said.

Cyber cell of J&K Police recovers Rs 215,792 from online financial frauds

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of J&K Police in Handwara has successfully resolved several cases of online financial fraud, recovering a total of Rs 215,792.

Three complaints were received involving fraudulent schemes amounting to Rs 209,017, Rs 3,775, and Rs 3,000. These scams involved fake investment opportunities where victims were promised high returns for additional deposits.

Acting swiftly, the Cyber Cell collected evidence and necessary information from the victims. Using advanced cyber tactics, they managed to block the fraudulent transactions. An amount of Rs 209,017 was held and recovered, while Rs 6,775 was successfully credited back to the victims in two other cases.

Cyber Cell of J&K Police urges the public to remain cautious against online scams, such as fake trading platforms. Avoid clicking on suspicious links, fake SMS credit messages, and installing unauthorized apps. Be wary of video calls from unknown numbers and sharing personal information online. If you encounter any suspicious activities, report immediately to the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in.