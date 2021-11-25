In a big success against the drug mafia, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday recovered the huge consignment of heroin that was being transported from Kashmir to Haryana. Sources in the police said the cops have recovered 52 kilograms of heroin from a truck that was on its way to Haryana from Kashmir.

Drug peddlers, reportedly traveling ahead of the truck in a car, managed to give a slip to the cops deployed on a special security point.

The consignment of heroin was recovered from the Sukeitar area under the jurisdiction of the Jhajjarkotli Police of Jammu district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Cops get authentic inputs about drugs

Sources said that cops received authentic information about the smuggling of drugs from Kashmir to Haryana in a truck loaded with fruits.

Acting on the information, the team led by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh and SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli put up a Naka in the Suketar area of Jhajjarkotli. The checking of vehicles was started at the Naka.

"During the checking, a truck bearing Haryana's number and loaded with fruits was intercepted", police sources said, adding, "cops got suspicious after the driver of the vehicle failed to give satisfactory replies to the queries."

The police personnel got suspicious. When he was thoroughly searched, heroin was found in him. After which the driver was apprehended.

During a thorough search of the truck, a huge consignment of heroin, which was kept hidden, was recovered. "A total of 52 packets have been recovered which is yet to be weighed. It is believed that this consignment of heroin is between 50-52 kilograms," sources said adding, "identity of the arrested driver has been established as Bhagat Kumar of Punjab." Questioning of the arrested driver is going on at Jhajjarkotli Police Station.

Drug peddlers manage to escape in another vehicle

Sources said that during questioning, the driver of the truck revealed that owners of the heroin were traveling ahead of the vehicle in a car to keep a watch on the transportation of the consignment.

"It is believed that drug peddlers have managed to escape from the spot after cops intercepted the truck and started search," sources said and added that an alert has been sounded on Jammu-Srinagar and Jammu-Pathankot highways to arrest the culprits.

Pak terror groups making money selling drugs

Terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) outfits, based across the border in Pakistan, are generating funds through selling narcotics drugs to finance terror outfits active in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its supplementary chargesheet filed in August this year had exposed the nefarious designs of terror groups.

The deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotics drugs and generating funds in J-K and other parts of India was unearthed during the questioning of seven arrested accused in the Handwara narco-terrorism case.