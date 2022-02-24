A day after arresting four terrorist associates, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday nabbed two-hybrid active terrorists who were in touch with their mentors across the border to carry out attacks on security forces.

The arrested terrorists belong to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit and were arrested by a joint team of the Army and Baramulla Police.

According to police, both terrorists were missing since February 16 and were tasked with carrying out attacks on security forces and soft targets. Two Chinese pistols, two magazines, and 12 pistol rounds were recovered from the possession of nabbed.

According to police, identities of arrested terrorists have been identified as Muzammil Ahmad Sheikh and Mohammad Yaseen Sofi, who were missing since the 16th of this month.

"On the basis of their disclosures two Chinese Pistols, two magazines, and 12 pistol rounds were recovered from Chakloo area of Baramulla", police said.

During sustained questioning of both the hybrid terrorists revealed that they were in contact with handlers of LeT outfit across the border and they were tasked to attack security forces and soft targets in coming days.

Four terrorist associates were arrested on Wednesday

On Wednesday security forces had arrested four terrorist associates from North and South Kashmir.

Two terrorist associates of The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested from North Kashmir's Baramulla district and two were arrested from South Kashmir's Shopian district.

Terrorist associates namely Imtiyaz Ahmad Bardal and Muneer Ahmad both residents of Khachadari Zehanpora, Baramulla were arrested on Wednesday. They confessed that they were working for the TRF terror group and helping to carry illegal arms and ammunition from one place to other to carry attacks on police and security forces.

In the meantime, police arrested two terrorist associates of LeT in Shopian on Wednesday. "Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession", police said.

The arrested terror associates have been identified as Aqib Mushtaq Lone son of Mushtaq Ahmed Lone and Amir Amin Sofi son of Mohammad Amin, both residents of Shadcheck linked to LeT. "On their disclosure incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, and 24 live rounds of AK-47 were recovered," police added.