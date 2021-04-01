As COVID-19 cases spike nationwide, Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh, IPS, and his wife have tested positive for the virus. This is after both of them had taken their first dose of COVID vaccine and were scheduled to get their second dose soon. Confirming the news, Singh, IPS, said they both are in self-isolation at home and have already started medication.

"Yes, unfortunately it's true and we have started medication for the same," Singh told PTI.

The police chief urged anyone who came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested, too. The doctors are monitoring the health of the police chief and his family, the officials said.

Coronavirus in J&K

Continuing a steep surge, 373 new Covid-19 cases - the highest this year - came to light in J&K on Wednesday while four deaths were also reported during the last 24 hours. A Health Department official said that 73 cases were from the Jammu division and 300 from the Kashmir division while 131 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus in J&K is 130,960 out of which 126,435 have recovered, while 1,994 people have succumbed, including the four on Wednesday.