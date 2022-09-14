With the help of the Uttar Pradesh Police, cops of the Jammu and Kashmir Police ultimately arrested one accused from Pratapgarh district of UP, who created a fake social account in the name of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shopian Tanu Shree.

The accused, through the fake social media account of the SSP, was demanding money from people with one or another pretext.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that a notorious criminal was arrested with the assistance of UP police, who was operating a fake account in the name of IPS officer Tanu Shree.

"Notorious criminal involved in operating fake Twitter handle in the name of Tanu Shree IPS SSP Shopian and demanding money and sharing objectionable updates on Twitter has been arrested from District Pratapgarh UP with the assistance of UP Police", Shopian Police tweeted.

While sharing the picture of her fake account, SSP Shopian Tanu Shree tweeted on September 1 and informed the people about the fraud.

"This is a fake account. Report this account And beware, I never ask for money for any purpose on social media", she tweeted while sharing the fake account.

Fake social media accounts of senior officers: A new challenge before authorities.

SSP Shopian is not an isolated case, in July this year a fake Whatsapp account was created with a picture of Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Pandey. As the fraudster with this fake account was demanding money from people and officers, the Deputy Commissioner issued an official statement to educate the people about that fake account.

On July 9, Rahul Pandey cautioned the general public against a fake WhatsApp account using his photograph as its display picture.

"The fraudster is using this fake WhatsApp account for seeking financial favours from various Government employees. The DC has strongly advised against falling into the trap of fraudsters", he said.

In August this year, a fake Facebook account was created in the name of Haamid Bukhari who happens to be an officer of the Government of India's Central Civil Services cadre posted in J&K manning the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs field office, Registrar of Companies in Kashmir.

As per the Officer's Facebook profile post, Haamid Bukhari says that he came to know through some friends that such a thing has happened and the creator of this Fake Facebook profile has sent requests to the people asking for money in his name.

While Bukhari said that a complaint has been filed with the zonal Police authorities in Srinagar and eventually he has been approached by the SHO Saddar Bhagat Police station and details have been shared. The local police station will share the matter with Cyber Police concerned. He also requested everyone to block and report this account as soon as possible.