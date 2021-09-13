Amid reports about the infiltration of a group of terrorists from across the border, search and combing operations continued for the second day in a forest area in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, where one terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday.

The operation was launched jointly by J&K police and Army in the forest area of Dori Maal in Gambir Mughlan area early Sunday following information about the movement of terrorists.

A group of terrorists has reportedly managed to infiltrate into the Indian side from the Line of Control (LoC). Reports said the operation turned into an encounter on Sunday resulting in the killing of an unidentified terrorist.

"The search operation is still going on to track down other associates of the slain terrorist," Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Sheema Nabi Qasba said in a statement.

She said one AK-47 rifle, two magazines with 32 rounds, and one hand grenade were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist. A case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act has been registered at Manjakote Police Station, the officer said.

Terrorist killed on Sunday

A fierce gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists during a search operation in Dhori Wali Maal in Rajouri district on Sunday.

"The operation is going on and intermittent exchange of fire is also taking place. There are high chances that one terrorist has so far been killed but the same cannot be confirmed unless the body is recovered," reports said.

Earlier on August 19, security forces had neutralized one terrorist while a soldier attained martyrdom in a day-long fierce gun battle in the Thannamandi area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. However, arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

Newly recruited LeT terrorist apprehended

Police and Army's 44RR apprehended a youth, nearly a month after he had joined Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist outfit, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. Reports said a terrorist identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Momin son of Nazir Ahmad Dar of Kothipora Chatrigam was nabbed by security forces. He had gone missing from August this year and joined LeT outfit, reports said.