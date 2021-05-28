Even as Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a descending trend in COVID positive case, COVID care centres (CCCs) have been established in over 80 per cent of the Panchayats across the Union Territory.

There is a total of 4,483 panchayats in J&K out of which 2,135 are in Kashmir and remaining in Jammu province. Authorities are working round the clock to set up these centres in all Panchayats.

Virus engulfs rural areas

The deadly Coronavirus has engulfed rural areas so Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed on May 19 to set up Panchayat level centres to effectively tackle the pandemic at the village level. Deputy Commissioners and Health department were directed to ensure a minimum 5-bedded Covid Care Centre including one Oxygen supported bed in every Panchayat of Jammu & Kashmir for the patient requiring immediate medical attention.

Expenditure of up to Rs. 1 lakh per Panchayat has been approved by the Lt Governor from District Capex Budget to make these Centres immediately functional.

The decision was taken to create basic minimum infrastructure to provide isolation facilities at the Panchayat level as many households may not have an option for isolation of Covid positive patients in their own residence. These centres are equipped with necessary medical kits and linked to the nearest health centres and telemedicine facilities.

Resources to be mobilized to make these centres effective

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called for the effective functioning of these centres through the mobilization of resources.

"Mere development of infrastructure is not going to serve any purpose. We have to ensure that facilities are utilized to their optimum capacities to achieve the desired results on the ground", the Lt Governor maintained.

Ensure CCCs linkages with PHCs and other health centres, ample distribution of Covid Kits, Tele-medicines facilities, besides prioritizing the functioning of centres established in the peripheries.

Stringent measures to minimize health risk

With substantial addition of Medical Infrastructure and stabilizing positivity rate across UT, the way ahead is to minimize health risks through stringent regulations, Covid SOPs and maximize economic health and social security for people, observed the Lt Governor while chairing a series of meetings with Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SPs of the UT at Srinagar.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought feedback from Divisional Commissioners, IGPs, Deputy Commissioners, and SPs on Covid situation across the UT and directed them to ensure the impactful enforcement of all Covid protocols in their respective jurisdictions.