Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered reopening of colleges subject to 100 percent vaccination of students and staff.

In a series of measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 during the second wave, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on April 18 had ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including universities and colleges, till further orders.

"Vide government Order No: 66-JK(DMRRR) of 2021 Dated: 05-09-2021 Higher Education institutions have been permitted to commence with limited in-person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students," reads an order by Sushma Chauhan (IAS), Secretary to the Government Higher Education Department.

"Accordingly it is hereby ordered that Government Degree Colleges of J&K shall reopen subject to specific permission of the concerned Deputy Commissioners," the order reads, adding, "Further, Head of concerned Institution must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid-19 protocol are adhered to in letter and spirit."

Govt already allows re-opening of schools for classes 10th, 12th

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday has allowed the re-opening of higher educational institutions and schools for students of classes 10 and 12 with certain conditions.

In an order issued after a review of the COVID-19 situation, the government said classes for students of the 12th standard would be permitted with in-person attendance not exceeding 50 percent of capacity on a given day.

The consent shall be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to attend school. The school premises should be thoroughly sanitized, proper screening regarding vaccination should be done on the school gate.

"If any student or teacher or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they will not be allowed to enter the school. The head of the school must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are strictly followed," the order said.

Surge in positive cases

A surge in COVID positive cases continued for the third consecutive day on Friday as Jammu & Kashmir reported 173 new coronavirus infections even as there was one death due to the virus during the 24 hours. 23 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 150 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 3,26,653.

Moreover, 142 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 19 from the Jammu division and 123 from Kashmir province. Besides this, 72.23 percent of the population above the age of 18 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to official data, out of 3,26,653 positive cases, 1,293 are active positive, 3,20,948 have recovered and 4,412 have died - 2,167 in the Jammu division and 2,245 in the Kashmir Valley.