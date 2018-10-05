Two National Conference workers were shot dead by militants in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. Another worker was also critically injured in the attack.

The deceased have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Wani and Nazir Ahmad Bhat, while Shakeel Ahmaz Zangoo is undergoing treatment.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where Wani and Bhat succumbed to their injuries whereas Zangoo was being treated for a bullet injury in the head.

Sources said that the workers, close aides of Haba Kadal MLA Shameema Firdous, were shot outside their houses in Haba Kadal. Wani alias Beta Waza was a former militant who had joined National Conference.

Senior Superintendent Police Ismail Parray told media that the attack happened in the congested area when people were heading for the Friday prayers.

The attack comes three days before local body polls kickstart in the state. Various militant outfits, especially Hizbul Mujahideen, have warned the political workers and candidates contesting the urban and Panchayat polls of serious consequences.

Condemning the killings of his party workers, National Conference leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "I cannot condemn strongly enough the murderous terrorist attack against three of my party workers. Nazir Ahmed Bhat (working in the office of MLA Shamima Firdous) & Mushtaq Ahmed Wani have been killed. Allah Jannat naseeb karey."

"Shakeel Ahmad Zangoo has been injured & is in hospital. I pray for his complete & speedy recovery. May the families of Nazir, Mushtaq & Shakeel find strength in this most difficult time," he added.

Peoples Democratic Party president and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack. She tweeted, "Pained to hear about the killing of two NC workers. My heart goes out to their families & children. Cannot possibly imagine what they must be going through."