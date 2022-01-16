While the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir recorded single-day highest COVID positive cases in the last eight months on Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha sought the help of the people to check the spread of the virus.

During the first episode of the monthly "Awaam Ki Awaaz" radio programme in 2022, the Lieutenant Governor underlined that people have an important role in stopping COVID. He urged everyone to follow COVID protocol properly amidst the increased risk of the Omicron variant.

He highlighted the success stories and voiced invaluable suggestions and insights received from citizens.

The Lieutenant Governor also enlisted various breakthrough steps and initiatives that the administration has been taking for furthering the economic growth and equitable development of J&K UT, bringing investment, and creating a host of new opportunities for the people of Jammu Kashmir.

He outlined that positive initiatives in the economic sector are imperative for improving the standard of living of all sections and creating a society free from any discrimination.

No let-up in COVID surge in J&K

The Union Territory of J&K continues to witness a surge in COVID positive cases as 3499 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours. Six persons died due to the virus across the UT.

On Saturday 3251 positive cases were reported with four deaths-two from Jammu and two from Kashmir Valley.

According to the official figure shared by the authorities on Sunday, 1210 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 2289 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 359373.

There were also six deaths in the last 24 hours, three each from the Jammu division and Kashmir Valley. So far, 4567 people have succumbed to the virus and including 2221 in Jammu and 2346 in Kashmir.

Teachers, lecturers seek work from home option

Amidst the third wave of COVID and its Omicron variant raising the risk of infections, lecturers and teachers have urged Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to grant the option to work from Home in respect of the whole teaching community including 10+2 lecturers.

On Saturday, 22 staff members and students of Mubarak Mandi Higher Secondary School in the heart of Jammu city were tested Corona positive.

Teachers have demanded that fifty percent attendance roster for all other government employees of UT of Jammu and Kashmir in view of rapid surge into COVID positive cases and to break the chain and control the further spread of Coronavirus.

"There is no reason to call teachers to educational institutions when schools are already closed for off-line classes for students", Deepak Sharma, president of All J&K Plus Two Lecturers' Forum said.

Forum has said that if online classes can be attended by students from their homes, the same can be imparted by teachers online from their respective homes.

130 fresh positive cases in Ladakh

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 130 new COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours. However, 58 patients were cured and discharged during the same period. The total number of Corona active cases in UT Ladakh is 741, this includes 635 cases in Leh and 106 cases in Kargil district.

Govt seeks traders support to fight the virus

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr. Raghav Langer has urged traders' federations of Jammu division to cooperate with the administration in the fight against Coronavirus amid the staggering third wave.

The Divisional Commissioner was interacting with the representatives of traders' associations here at a virtual meeting.

He urged traders' associations to strictly follow Covid guidelines like wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and hand hygiene during their business activities. He also asked them to ensure that the customers enter their shops with face masks and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The Traders demanded deployment of more testing teams in market areas and other prominent locations of bazaar, engaging volunteers for better enforcement of COVID guidelines, and regular sanitization of market areas.