Amid recovery of narcotics smuggled from across the border after repeated intervals, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the neighboring country is smuggling drugs to spoil the younger generation.

Without naming Pakistan, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Our neighbouring country, which has failed in its nefarious design to disturb peace and prosperity, is smuggling drugs into J&K to disrupt the growth of our youth. We need to tackle this menace collectively."

He urged the youth not to fall for the conspiracy, which is intended to push their future into darkness. He appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs and work diligently towards contributing to the progress of the nation.

The Lieutenant Governor was speaking in the function to felicitate young achievers with the 'Kashmir Young Leadership Award' during the Kashmir Leadership Summit here at SKICC. He congratulated young achievers who received the award for their outstanding work in different fields and lauded their contribution to bringing positive changes in society.

He asked them to be the flag bearers of new ideas and change. "We are proud of our youth who are making their mark in different fields and bringing laurels to J&K and making the UT proud", he said.

The Lt Governor lauded the young leaders who are actively working in drug de-addiction activities and bringing back the misguided youth into mainstream life.

Sets five priorities for J&K youth

The Lieutenant Governor observed that during the course of his regular interactions with the youth in the last 13 months, he has noted that the youth of J&K have five important priorities today- first, they should get jobs according to their qualifications.

"Secondly, they should get ample opportunities and handholding to become entrepreneurs; third, access to modern education in consonance with market requirements and dynamically changing skillsets; fourth, implementation of good governance practices and elimination of corruption completely from the system and their fifth priority is to have the opportunity to lead a healthy, peaceful, and secure life", he said.

Promises to provide employment opportunities to 10 lakh youth

The Lieutenant Governor observed that industries were never allowed to flourish in Jammu and Kashmir before. "But, now the UT is witnessing industrial revolution which will go a long way in creating sustained livelihood opportunities for the local population," he said.

"With Rs 28,400 crores worth new Industrial development scheme attracting huge investments into J&K, we are aiming at providing employment opportunities for at least 10 lakh youth. Under the Back to Village program, 20,000 young budding entrepreneurs have been empowered financially to start their enterprise and fulfill their dreams," added the Lt Governor.