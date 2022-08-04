On the eve of the third anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that given the enormous resources in the region, there was no need for the youth to pick up guns.

Inaugurating a handcrafts centre in the Ranipora area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said that Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has created history by setting up the highest number of manufacturing and service units in the UT under its flagship scheme - Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) and creating the highest number of jobs in comparison with all other States and UTs in India in the year 2021-22.

With a record 21,640 manufacturing and service units, J&K stands way ahead of bigger States like Uttar Pradesh (12,594 units), Madhya Pradesh (8082 units), Tamil Nadu (5972 units), Karnataka (5877), and Gujarat (4140 units). A massive 1.73 lakh new employment in J&K in 2021-22, under PMEGP alone, is also the highest across all states and UTs in India.

J&K bestowed with enormous resources

LG Sinha also said that J&K has been bestowed with enormous resources and potential. "There was no need for the youth to pick up arms. Even today, some people not happy with the region's peace continue to misguide young boys," the LG said.

He said that post-2019, the pace of development has touched new heights. "Before 2019, only 6 km roads were constructed and today 20 kms are being constructed. Before 2019, only 2500 kms were macadamized and today 7500 kms of the road are being macadamized per day," the LG said.

Mumkin scheme provides livelihood to unemployed youth of J&K

A customized livelihood generation scheme "Mumkin" for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir was launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Under the scheme, unemployed youth are facilitated to procure small commercial vehicles on a subsidized basis to establish a sustainable livelihood in the transport sector.

The 'Mumkin' is a livelihood programme designed primarily for unemployed young people in the age bracket of 18 to 35. Under the 'Mumkin' scheme, small commercial vehicles are being provided to the youth with the banking partner extending the loan facility to the extent of 100 percent of the vehicle's on-road price so it can be purchased with ease.

J&K provides an amount of Rs 80,000 or 10 percent for the on-road price of the vehicle (whichever is lesser) as an upfront subsidy and the vehicle manufacturers (scheme partner of the government) provide an upfront special discount, not less than the amount of subsidy.

To make the scheme implementation completely transparent and fast, a module has been developed on the JK-e-Services portal for operating the scheme digitally.

"Mumkin" is a special initiative of the J&K administration towards channelizing and engaging youth energy through a systematic livelihood generation programme.

This exclusive initiative would definitely transform numerous lives in the UT through a collective approach of all stakeholders towards materializing the scheme into a huge success.