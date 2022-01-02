To further strengthen security in the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration has ordered the establishment of five police stations and three police posts in the Srinagar and Budgam districts.

This decision has been taken after the recent targeted killings of Jammu and Kashmir personnel and selective attacks on members of the minority communities in Srinagar.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (s) of Section 2 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, the Government hereby declares eight places as Police Stations and Police Posts for the purpose of registration and investigation of all offences," the order issued by Home Department reads.

The order stated that consequent upon the above, seven Police Stations of Srinagar, shall for the purpose of registration and investigation of all offences exercise territorial jurisdiction with respect to the areas specified against them.

News Police Stations in Budgam and Srinagar

As per the order, new police stations include Ahmednagar, Sangam, Chanpora, Bemina, and Shalteng and police posts include Tengpora, Khimber, and Mochwa Budgam.

Consequent to the establishment of new police stations, the jurisdiction of seven police stations will change and those include police stations Soura, Safa Kadal, Saddar Srinagar, Parimpora, Nowgam, Batamaloo, and Shergari.

Focus on strengthening security in the capital city, better policing

It is believed that decision to set up more police stations is aimed at strengthening security in the capital city by ensuring mobility of cops in all areas.

Cops had to travel long distances to cover in case of any incident in the areas under the jurisdiction of their police station. Furthermore, it was a long pending demand of these areas to have police stations at a short distance that stands fulfilled.